Rina Harun: Domestic violence issues should be responsibility of all ministries

Datuk Seri Rina Harun says all ministries are responsible for solving domestic violence issues. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is not solely responsible for solving domestic violence issues, Datuk Seri Rina Harun asserted today.

The minister said other ministries should also take responsibility for the issue.

“That is why discussions have been held with the Home Ministry and the police and we recently had discussions with telecommunication companies to create 'secret codes' (used when communicating online to help victims of domestic violence).

“I hope that women out there will be brave enough to come forward to report (issues like this),” she said when winding up her debate of Budget 2021 today.

“Maybe they are worried that they may lose this only source of income after reporting such incidents.

“So these are the awareness that I feel should be made together not a task of the Women, Family and Community Development alone, so that we can all be more sensitive towards such issues in Malaysia,” she said.

The minister was responding to PKR's Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar who asked what steps the ministry has taken to address domestic violence cases in the country.

Rina previously revealed that her ministry had received a total of 1,929 complaints on domestic violence (KRT) since the movement control order was implemented on March 18 this year.