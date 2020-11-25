Dr Noor Hisham: Five more Covid-19 clusters found

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 25, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — Five new Covid-19 clusters were detected by the Health Ministry, bringing the total in the country to 339.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 170 of the clusters have since ended, including the Idaman cluster, Bayu cluster, and Bah Kota cluster today.

“At present the remaining number of active clusters still being monitored by the ministry is 169. Of this number, 40 clusters recorded increased cases,” he said during his press conference.

New Covid-19 cases among the clusters include the Bakti cluster with 301 cases, the D'Bajaru cluster with 56 cases, and the Pengakalan Barat cluster with 40 cases.

