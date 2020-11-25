Civil Defence Force: Flood victims in Melaka down to 162 people

Melaka Civil Defence Force director, Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said two temporary evacuation centres were still open in Jasin district, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel with 91 victims from 23 families and SK Parit Gantong with 65 victims from 16 families. — Bernama pic MELAKA, Nov 25 — The number of flood victims in Melaka has gone down to 162 people from 40 families as of 8pm today, compared to 199 victims from 48 families this morning.

“One centre in Alor Gajah is still operating, namely the SK Durian Tunggal but there is only one family, with six victims there,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Effendy, who is also head of the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, said the floods in Melaka involved six areas, namely Kampung Tehel and Kampung Parit Gantong in Jasin as well as Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Pulau and Kampung Belimbing in Alor Gajah. — Bernama