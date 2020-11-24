Ismail Sabri: Number of people held for violating RMCO drops to 329

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke at a press conference on the development of the RMCP at Wisma Pertahanan, Ministry of Defence, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — There was a significant drop in the number of individuals detained for flouting the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, with 329 held compared to 807 the previous day, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said among the violations were failure to wear face mask (131 individuals), failure to maintain physical distancing (59), failure to prepare customer registration tools (50), interstate or interdistrict crossings (38) and others (51).

“Of the total, 311 individuals were compounded, five remanded and 13 released on bail,” he said in a statement today.

He said the actions were taken in operations conducted by the special task force on standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance, which was headed by the police.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said Ops Benteng, which is conducted to curb cross-border crimes, succeeded in capturing 88 illegal immigrants and five smugglers as well as in seizing 13 land vehicles.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that 73,713 individuals had returned home via international gateways from July 24 until yesterday and they have all been placed at 76 hotels and 18 public training institutes as well as private educational institutions nationwide.

“Of the total, 10,152 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 405 people have been sent to hospitals for treatment while 63,156 returnees have been discharged and allowed to go home,” he said, adding that they all came back from 36 countries.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), he said, had carried out daily inspections on 12 essential items at 652 business premises, including retailers (458), wholesalers (161) and manufacturers (33).

Ismail Sabri said KPDNHEP enforcement officers also conducted 895 special inspections for RMCO SOP compliance and found all premises inspected had adhered to the stipulated order.

However, he urged entrepreneurs and members of the public to practise self-discipline on physical distancing and hygiene, especially when shopping for daily necessities.

He also said that 50 Covid-19 public sanitisation operations were carried out yesterday in 13 red zones, six orange zones, seven yellow zones and 10 green zones, involving 10 states. — Bernama