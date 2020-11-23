Malaysia Airlines offers subsidised tickets to boost domestic tourism

Malaysia Airlines is offering customers subsidised airline tickets for domestic destinations in support of the government’s ‘green travel bubble’ initiative. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) is offering customers subsidised airline tickets for domestic destinations in support of the government’s “green travel bubble” initiative.

Group chief marketing and customer experience officer, Lau Yin May said the airline remained optimistic that domestic travel and tourism would recover quickly with all parties jointly playing their part in upholding all safety and health measures related to Covid-19 when travelling.

“Via our Fly Confidently campaign, we have been working tirelessly to elevate safety and health measures at each of our customer and operational touchpoints to ensure that our passengers enjoy a safer and comfortable journey with us.

“We assure customers that their safety and well-being remain of utmost importance to us,” she said in a statement today.

Lau said under the programme, customers could claim a discount of up to RM200 on Malaysia Airlines’ Economy and Business Class fares to all local destinations.

Customers would need to sign up as an Enrich member to proceed with the booking, she said, adding that passengers were also entitled to a bonus 500 Enrich Miles, which would be credited after the flight is completed.

The initiative takes effect until Dec 8 for travel between today and June 30, 2021, for all bookings made on http://malaysiaairlines.com/cuticutimalaysia. — Bernama