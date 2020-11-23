Civil Defence Force: Flood evacuees in Melaka down to 311

Muhammad Mujahid Mohd Rashid, 11, wades through a flooded road following a flash flood that hit after heavy rain early on Friday morning in Kampung Tehel in Jasin, Melaka, November 23, 2020. — Bernama pic MELAKA, Nov 23 — The number of flood evacuees in Melaka dropped to 311 from 78 families as at 8pm today from 520 (148 families) this morning.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said there were five flood relief centres in three districts in the state, namely Sekolah Kebangsan (SK) Durian Tunggal in Alor Gajah, SK Ayer Molek in Melaka Tengah, and SK Tehel, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) (SJK(C)) Shuh Yen and SK Parit Gantong in Jasin.

He said 13 evacuees from three families were housed at SK Durian Tunggal and 96 from 27 families at SK Ayer Molek.

He added that 127 evacuees from 30 families were at SK Tehel, 10 from two families at SJK(C) Shuh Yen, and 65 from 16 families at SK Parit Gantong.

Meanwhile, the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Katil in Jasin that housed 117 evacuees from 47 families had been closed at 2.30pm today. — Bernama