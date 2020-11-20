Sarawak disaster committee to meet Sunday on Kuching’s CMCO status

SDMC acting chairman Tan Sri James Masing reminded Sarawakians that travelling from green and yellow zones or into Kuching district, which has been declared a red zone, still requires a police permit. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Nov 20 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will meet this Sunday to decide on the status of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kuching, its acting chairman Tan Sri James Masing said today.

“The decision will also take into consideration the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the district within the next two days,” he said in a statement.

The 14-day CMCO was imposed in Kuching district following a steep surge in the number of positive cases.

“Another area of concern is the border security,” Masing said, reminding all agencies monitoring the borders to ensure that no illegal visitors cross over into Sarawak.

Masing, who was made acting chairman while chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas recuperates after surgery, also reminded Sarawakians that travelling from green and yellow zones or into Kuching district, which has been declared a red zone, still requires a police permit.

He said travelling from green zones to another is not prohibited nor are business activities disallowed, provided SOPs are adhered to.