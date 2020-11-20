Putrajaya issues new travel guidelines to boost tourism in Covid-19 green zones

Pasar Seni is almost deserted as Malaysian borders remain closed to tourists, October 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Travel for domestic tourism will be allowed within and between states designated as Covid-19 green zones starting November 22, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

The senior defence minister said this decision was made based on the advice of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) to help the local tourism industry that has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interstate and inter-district movement within green zones may be undertaken without police permission.

However, Ismail Sabri also said tourists travelling between green zones must obtain police permission if they must cross a red zone.

MORE TO COME