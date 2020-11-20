PTPTN: 422,609 borrowers continued with loan repayment in Oct

PTPTN said it collected RM103.03 million in loan repayment, an increase of 173.65 percent compared to the collection in April which amounted to RM37.65 million. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― A total of 422,609 borrowers, or 28.17 per cent of the total 1.5 million National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers continued with their loan repayments in October.

PTPTN, in a statement today, said it collected RM103.03 million in loan repayment, an increase of 173.65 percent compared to the collection in April which amounted to RM37.65 million.

“This shows that PTPTN borrowers are still trying to repay their loans despite being in a difficult situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and should be emulated by other borrowers who are not affected and can afford to do so,” it said.

It said the government, concerned with the difficult situation facing borrowers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had agreed to extend the deferment on the loan repayment period for another three months from October to December.

The deferment in the PTPTN loan repayment benefited 1.5 million borrowers, involving repayment totaling RM1.13 billion from March until December. ― Bernama