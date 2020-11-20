Hearing of appeals in forfeiture cases against Umno, Wanita MCA, others rescheduled to March 18

The forfeiture applications against Umno involved RM192,965,413.61; Wanita MCA (RM300,000), while Perano, a company which sells hijab, and Binsabi Sdn Bhd, which supplies tents, involved RM337,634.78 and RM827,250, respectively. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — The prosecution’s appeals against the High Court’s dismissal of its forfeiture applications against Umno, Wanita MCA and others have been set for hearing on March 18 next year in the Court of Appeal.

Lawyer Tania Scivetti, for Umno, when contacted, confirmed the hearing date.

Meanwhile, Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd’s counsel Khoo Guan Huat said the appeals which were earlier fixed for hearing on Nov 30, this year, have been rescheduled to March 18.

Last August 25, the Court of Appeal three-member panel, led by Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah, adjourned the hearing of the prosecution’s appeals to Nov 30 to wait for the outcome of an appeal in the Federal Court involving Kuala Dimensi Sdn Bhd’s (KDSB) case.

The appeals by the prosecution were against a High Court’s decision, made last February 7, February 7, in dismissing its bid to forfeit over RM194 million that was seized from Umno, Wanita MCA, Perano Sdn Bhd and Binsabi Sdn Bhd, which they allegedly received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraudulent fund scandal.

The forfeiture applications against Umno involved RM192,965,413.61; Wanita MCA (RM300,000), while Perano, a company which sells hijab, and Binsabi Sdn Bhd, which supplies tents, involved RM337,634.78 and RM827,250, respectively.

The prosecution is also appealing against a High Court’s decision on December 13 last year in rejecting its application to forfeit RM100,000 from Habib Jewels.

Meanwhile, the Pahang Umno Liaison Committee is appealing against the High Court’s decision, made on January 9 this year, in allowing the prosecution to forfeit RM2,479,300.18 that was seized from the committee.

That appeal is scheduled to be heard together with the prosecution’s appeal in the Kedah Umno Liaison Committee’s case.

On December 13, last year, the High Court dismissed the prosecution’s application to forfeit RM1.05 million that was seized from Kedah Umno Liaison Committee.

The prosecution is also appealing against last January 3 decision by the High Court in dismissing its application to forfeit RM138,359.60 from K&Z Enteprise Sdn Bhd. — Bernama