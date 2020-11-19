Parliament to discuss Malaysia’s participation in Covax, 5G network today

A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Malaysia's participation in Covax, a global initiative supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccine worldwide, is one of the topics to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper for the Dewan Rakyat sitting, the matter will be raised by Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) during Ministers’ Question Time, through a question to the Science Technology and Innovation Minister, on the cost of participation and the role of the country.

In addition, during oral question and answer session, Natrah Ismail (PH-Sekijang) will pose a question to the Communications and Multimedia Minister on the outcome of the 5G demonstration project that had been carried out, and the ministry's readiness in expanding 5G network nationwide.

Following that, the house will continue the debate on the Supply Bill 2021, which concerns Budget 2021, which is into its eighth day.

The Parliament session for this week sits for only four hours, from 10am to 2pm daily from Monday to Thursday, with only 80 Members of Parliament — 41 from the government and 39 from the opposition and Independent - allowed to be in the House at any one time.

It is a precautionary measure following the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the third session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament is for 27 days until Dec 15. — Bernama