Police: Four Myanmar crew members feared drowned in Kuala Besut boat capsize

Police said four Myanmar boat crew members are feared drowned when the boat they were onboard capsized after it was caught in a storm in Kuala Besut waters early this morning. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BESUT, Nov 18 — Four Myanmar boat crew members are feared drowned while a Thai skipper was rescued when the boat they were onboard capsized after it was caught in a storm in Kuala Besut waters, early this morning.

Besut district police deputy chief DSP Azrol Anuar Nor said the police were alerted at about 9am and believed the incident occurred at about 3am about 12 nautical miles from Kuala Besut waters, near Pulau Perhentian and Pulau Susu Dara after being caught in a storm and strong waves.

“The skipper and four Myanmar crew members, all in their 40s, had set out to sea from Geting fishing jetty, Tumpat for Terengganu waters to fish.

“Until now, the four Myanmar fishermen are still missing while the skipper was rescued by a passing local fishing boat and was brought to Tok Bali Jetty,” he said in a press conference here today.

He said a search and rescue operation involving 69 personnel from police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for the missing crews had been intensified in a radius of six nautical miles from the location.

Azrol also advised fishermen to be careful while at sea due to the current monsoon season and high tide. — Bernama