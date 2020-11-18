By-election postponed as Agong declares emergency for Batu Sapi

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attends the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day celebration at Istana Melawati, Putrajaya February 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today made a Proclamation of Emergency for the Batu Sapi Parliamentary constituency, in effect cancelling the by-election for the seat.

The Proclamation of Emergency based on Clause (1) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution was made after studying the explanation given by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who had presented his advice based on a decision taken at the Cabinet meeting.

“With this declaration, whatever proceedings that had started for the purpose of conducting the by-election for P.185 Batu Sapi would not be continued for the sake of controlling and preventing an outbreak of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and another date will be set for the by-election.

“Therefore, with this His Majesty has consented that the Declaration of Emergency Proclamation for P.185 Batu Sapi, Sabah be implemented as a proactive step to curb the Covid-19 pandemic,” Istana Negara said in a statement today. — Bernama