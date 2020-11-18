Batu Sapi emergency: Deployment of police based on CMCO, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police are however ready if the National Security Council (MKN) announced stricter a order such as the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in any locations in the parliamentary constituency. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The mobilisation of police personnel in Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency in Sabah is still adhering to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) as announced for Sabah on October 13 despite an emergency being declared in the area.

“Based on the orders of MKN, police will be taking the appropriate action including increasing personnel and tightening control. So far, the deployment of police in the area is as usual.

“I will comply with the declaration decision which means the by-election for Batu Sapi will not be conducted as I am of the opinion that its implementation should be avoided following the spike in Covid-19 cases in Sabah now,” he told Bernama.

Abdul Hamid said the activities of the people in the parliamentary constituency which is still under CMCO is subject to current orders of MKN.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang when contacted by Bernama also shared the same view as Abdul Hamid.

He said the Malaysian Armed Forces would be complying with the SOP set by the government despite an emergency declared in Batu Sapi.

Today, Bernama reported that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah declared an emergency in Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency and cancelled the by-election for the seat.

It was also reported that the emergency proclamation based on Clause (1) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution was made after an explanation by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who presented his advice following the decision of the Cabinet meeting on the matter. — Bernama