Health DG: Five new Covid-19 clusters identified, four more clusters discontinued today

Health workers collect swabs at a Covid-19 drive-through testing site at a factory in the Bayan Lepas Industrial Zone November 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that five new clusters have been identified, with all but one originating from workplaces.

The five new clusters were namely Avenue and Kejora in Sabah, Kasah in Kuala Lumpur, Summer in Penang and Mengketil in Kelantan and Terengganu.

“The Avenue cluster in Penampang involved a construction site supervisor who was found to be Covid-19 positive following a symptomatic individual screening on November 8.

“Close contact screening has further discovered another 109 positive Covid-19 cases,” he said.

As of 12pm today, 246 individuals have been screened under the Avenue cluster, with 110 testing positive for Covid-19 and 136 testing negative.

As for the Kejora cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Dr Noor Hisham said the index case involved an individual who was found positive following a symptomatic individual screening on November 9.

“Close contact screening has further discovered eight more new cases,” he said.

As of 12pm today, 71 individuals have been screened under the Kejora cluster, with nine testing positive for Covid-19 and 62 testing negative.

The Kasah cluster involving the district of Kepong in the Klang Valley were cases identified through high-risk groups screening involving employees of a security company on November 17.

As of 12pm today, 70 individuals have been screened under the Kasah cluster, with 19 testing positive for Covid-19 and 51 awaiting their results.

“All of the cases were non-Malaysians and they have been admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh,” Dr Noor Hisham added.

Up north in Timur Laut, Penang, the Summer cluster involved an individual who was found to be Covid-19 positive following a symptomatic individual screening on November 10.

“Close contact screening has further discovered another 10 positive Covid-19 cases and all have been admitted to Hospital Pulau Pinang,” he said.

As of 12pm today, 53 individuals have been screened under the Summer cluster, with 11 testing positive for Covid-19, 38 testing negative and four more awaiting their results.

The Mengketil cluster involving the districts of Kota Bahru, Machang, Tanah Merah in Kelantan and Besut in Terengganu was found to have originated from a Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) case that was positively identified on November 13.

“Close contact screening has further discovered another 23 positive Covid-19 cases,” he said.

As of 12pm today, 210 individuals have been screened under the Mengketil cluster, with 24 testing positive for Covid-19, 164 testing negative and 22 more awaiting their results.

In a separate matter, Dr Noor Hisham also announced the official discontinuation of five Covid-19 clusters.

The five clusters were namely Bangau-Bangau, Tasik, Olive, Buang Sayang and Kau Sing.

All but one cluster recorded zero death, with the Bangau-Bangau cluster recording four deaths in total.

A total of 507 Covid-19 cases were recorded from the five aforementioned clusters.