Health Dept: Melaka records 2,562 dengue cases, eight fatalities this year

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen at the Laboratory of Entomology and Ecology of the Dengue Branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in San Juan, March 6, 2016. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Nov 15 — A total of 2,562 dengue fever cases with eight fatalities were recorded in Melaka from January 1 until November 10, said State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman.

Of the total, he said, 1,733 cases were recorded in the Melaka Tengah district, Jasin (450 cases) and Alor Gajah (379 cases), while 15 hotspot localities were also identified this year.

“Various efforts are being carried out to prevent the spread of dengue fever such as fogging, communal works, awareness campaigns and by destroying Aedes mosquito breeding grounds but the cases keep increasing,” he told Bernama here, today.

Elaborating, he said the Melaka Health Department has destroyed mosquito breeding grounds in 125,819 premises around the state, with 7,123 identified as positive breeding locations for Aedes mosquito larvae.

Besides that, thermal fogging were conducted at the case locations and high-risk areas from January 1 until November 2, this besides educational activities related to dengue fever.

“The ‘Satu Jam Setiap Sabtu’ campaign was also launched on October 24 aimed at finding and destroying Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, especially at home.

“Dengue fever is mostly linked to cleanliness and I urge society to ensure their homes are cleaned frequently and not become Aedes mosquito breeding grounds,” Rahmad said. — Bernama