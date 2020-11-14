Ismail Sabri: Malaysian Armed Forces to receive six MD530G helicopters next year

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is expected to receive six MD530G helicopters in stages beginning from June next year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 ― The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is expected to receive six MD530G helicopters in stages beginning from June next year, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Without providing further details, Ismail Sabri who is also Senior Defence Minister said, however, the assets would need to undergo evaluation test and meet MAF’s criteria before Malaysia proceeds to accept them.

“This is to find out whether the helicopters are suitable to become MAF’s asset or not.

“Today, a team has departed for the United States (US) to carry out the test before the helicopters are certified as MAF assets,” he said after appearing as the guest of Bernama TV’s programme Ruang Bicara: Budget 2021 at Wisma Bernama here, last night.

Ismail Sabri said another team would be sent to the US to carry out the certification process if the helicopters were suitable to become MAF’s asset.

Meanwhile, he said the Defence Ministry was in the process of applying to the Public Service Department to increase the number of MAF personnel, especially in Sabah and Sarawak. ― Bernama