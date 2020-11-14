Customs dept busts attempt to smuggle in cigarettes, liquor at Port Klang

Among the contraband seized were 1,111 boxes of liquour. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — The Customs Department thwarted an attempt to smuggle in contraband worth about RM800,000 including taxes after detaining a container at the North Port in Port Klang, Selangor, on Nov 11.

Customs deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance) Datuk Johari Alifiah in a statement today said 440 cartons containing about 88,000 cigarettes worth RM 363,440 were seized with an estimated excise duty of RM94,424.

“Also seized were 1,111 boxes equivalent to 7,887 litres of liquor worth RM 32,017 with excise duty of RM 314,199,” he said, adding that the modus operandi was to bring in the contraband declared as food items.

He said the case was being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and Excise Act 1976 for several offences. — Bernama