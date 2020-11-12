Teenager dies after getting electrocuted while fishing in Terengganu

Besut police chief, Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the body of the 13-year-old boy was found by his grandfather at about 4.30pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri BESUT, Nov 12 — A teenager died when he was electrocuted while fishing in a canal behind his house in Kampung Batang Gergaji, Apal here yesterday evening.

Besut police chief, Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the body of the 13-year-old boy was found by his grandfather at about 4.30pm.

“Earlier the victim managed to call his grandfather who was also at the back of the house but found the boy had collapsed beside the canal.

“The 62-year-old man later pulled the boy from the canal before contacting the Jabi Health Clinic but he was pronounced dead,” he told reporters here today.

He added that the boy was alone when the incident occurred believed from using a generator and an electric wire to catch fish before getting shocked himself.

“Investigation on the body of the Form One student found no signs of injuries while the grandfather said the boy had carried out the activity before,” he said.

Abdul Rozak added the body of the victim was sent to Besut Hospital for post-mortem which confirmed the boy died of electric shock.

The case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama