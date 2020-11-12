Ex-Spad enforcement assistant pleads not guilty to 11 corruption charges

A former Land Public Transport Commission enforcement assistant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 11 charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM5,940, four years ago. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 12 — A former Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) enforcement assistant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 11 charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM5,940, four years ago.

Mohd Faiz Ahdon, 36, was seen crying when the charges were read out to him before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

On six of the charges, he was alleged to have accepted bribes, totalling RM2,640 from a “teksi sapu” (illegal taxi) driver Chong Chung Kwee, 57, as an inducement to leak information on SPAD operations and not to take action against him and his five friends, namely Tay Kin Tong, 70; Chua Kooi Chean, 58, Lim Chiam Hee, 56, Yap Chee Hong, 56, and Soo Mun Kit, 56.

The offences were allegedly committed at a bank in Bandar Puteri, Puchong, between January 11 and February 8, 2016.

On five other charges, Mohd Faiz was charged with receiving a total of RM3,300 from the same persons for the same purpose at a bank in Hulu Langat between February 16 and March 15, 2016.

Mohd Faiz was also jointly charged with two other SPAD enforcement assistants — Syed Ammar Syamim Syed Agail, 34, and Mohd Shahril Sapiain, 39, — with two counts of bribery.

All of them pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On the first count, Mohd Faiz, Syed Amar Syamim and Mohd Shahril were jointly charged with soliciting RM720 from Chong as an inducement to leak information on SPAD operations and to not take action against the illegal taxi driver and his friends.

They were also charged with accepting the money from Chong for the same purpose at a nasi kandar restaurant, Shaftsbury Square, Cyberjaya, between 1.30am and 2.30am in February 2016.

Rozilah allowed Mohd Faiz bail of RM4,000 for all charges, while Syed Amar Syamim and Mohd Shahril were allowed bail of RM2,000 each.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court and to report themselves at nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) office every month.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Fadhli Ab Wahab, prosecuted, while lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri represented Mohd Faiz. Syed Amar Syamim and Mohd Shahril were unrepresented.

The court set December 14 for mention. — Bernama