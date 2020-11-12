CMCO: Man causes three-vehicle crash near Sungkai after driving against traffic to avoid police roadblock

The man was leaving the highway at the Sungkai exit at about 6pm when he saw a police roadblock after the toll plaza, and turned back to drive south against traffic on the north-bound stretch. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Nov 12 — A man travelling home for Deepavali drove against traffic and caused a three-vehicle crash at the north-bound stretch of the North-South Expressway near Sungkai yesterday.

The man, travelling from Klang to his hometown Bidor, was leaving the highway at the Sungkai exit at about 6pm when he saw a conditional movement control order (CMCO) police roadblock after the toll plaza, and turned back to drive south against traffic on the north-bound stretch.

Tapah District Police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail, who gave the details, said the Perodua Axia car driven by the man collided head-on with a Toyota Rush SUV 1.4 km south of the Sungkai exit and was also hit by trailer lorry transporting gloves.

“However, none of the three drivers was injured in the accident,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azharuddin said the driver of the Perodua Axia car was detained at his home in Bidor at about 11am today.

Police have mounted roadblocks in enforcing the CMCO enforced in most states due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The CMCO prohibits travel between districts and states as a measure to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama