Selangor exco says over 3,500 TB cases in 2020, bulk in Petaling

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Selangor government has recorded a total of 3,585 cases of tuberculosis (TB) in the state up till October 3 this year, all involving Malaysians.

State health executive councillor Dr Siti Mariah Mahmuad added that 949 infections alone were recorded in the Petaling district.

“Those numbers are those that we have registered with the Selangor State Health Department who are all Malaysians,” she told the state legislative assembly this morning.

The breakdown of districts with the highest to lowest cases are as follows: Hulu Langat with 799 cases, Klang (599), Gombak (583), Kuala Langat (181), Hulu Selangor (152), Kuala Selangor (135), Sepang (129), and Sabak Bernam with 58 cases.

Dr Siti Mariah said the state government has been proactive in preventing the spread of this infectious disease by running active case and close contacts detection.

She said the state also have been holding public awareness programmes about the symptoms to look out for and where to get help.

She added that the state also offers every Malaysian diagnosed with TB RM800 to help reduce their travel costs for treatment.

She said each patient also gets an additional RM250 allowance from the Malaysian Association for the Prevention of Tuberculosis.

She said the state does not have records of non-Malaysians with TB.