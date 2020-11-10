Najib says BN will support Perikatan’s Budget 2021 with ‘conditions’, wants EPF withdrawals raised and loan moratorium lengthened till June 2021

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said in Parliament that BN’s two conditions were for the government to raise the withdrawal limit for Account One in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to RM10,000 and for a blanket extension of the loan until next June. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 ― The Barisan Nasional (BN) today offered conditional support for the ruling Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Budget 2021 Bill.

BN Backbenchers Club chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak said in Parliament that its two conditions were for the government to raise the withdrawal limit for Account One in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to RM10,000 and for a blanket extension of the loan moratorium until next June.

“I want to say that this Budget was done in an extraordinary timeframe and if we want to amend the Budget, rationally it should be done because this is an extraordinary time.

“As Bagan Datok MP has said, we want EPF withdrawals to be increased to RM10,000 and a one-off and moratorium be extended until June 2021,” the Pekan MP said while debating the Bill in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Bagan Datok MP is Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also BN chairman.

“Our support for the Budget 2021 Bill is one with conditions,” Najib stressed.

MORE TO COME