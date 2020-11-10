Minister: Residents of KL, Labuan, Putrajaya may hawk anything and anywhere until April

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Residents of KL, Putrajaya and Labuan may trade freely at any location within their respective federal territory from next week, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Free Malaysia Today reported the FT minister as saying the blanket allowance would run from November 15 to April 15 next year.

Annuar said the decision was made after his ministry met with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Putrajaya Corporation and Labuan Corporation to discuss ways to help Malaysians earn a living amid the ongoing movement control orders imposed due to Covid-19.

Traders will be allowed to sell anything except contraband during this time, he said.

However, the special dispensation was only applicable to Malaysians.

“I declare all federal territories as free trade areas, where everyone can do business, as long as they follow the written guidelines that will be released by all three federal territory authorities,” Annuar said at an event in Taman Desa.

He added those interested must first contact their respective local authorities and provide information on their plans of what they intend to trade and where they would be conducting business.

“This is so authorities can conduct checks and ensure the businesses do not obstruct traffic.

“Traders must also apply for a temporary static hawker licence, which will be automatically approved throughout the six-month period,” Annuar said.

He said it is still necessary to give the traders licenses as the ministry and authorities needed to keep a record of all the traders.

“We need their data for the long term. This is on the condition that their business does not result in any complaints from the public, do not block people’s housing areas, occupy parking lots without permission or cause litter.

“I highly encourage all traders and resident representative councils to give their cooperation to the authorities, to ensure the programme can be implemented smoothly,” Annuar said.