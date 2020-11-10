Govt, Opposition MPs united in support of loan moratorium extension

Mohamad Sabu, who echoed his support for the loan moratorium extension said the government should focus on helping small and medium enterprise entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Members of the Parliament from the government and the Opposition bloc have expressed support for the proposed extension of the loan moratarium period until June 2021 to be included in Budget 2021 to help the people cope with Covid-19.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) suggested that after the six-month period ends, those with loans of RM500,000 or less be given an automatic deferral of payment for another three to six months if Covid-19 still spreading.

“The figure (RM500,000) can be changed to help more people,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the period for withdrawal of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Account 1 savings should be shortened from RM500 per month over a 12-month period to RM1,500 per month for four months.

Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja) who also supported the moratorium extension proposal said that the government should focus on helping the small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic.

“Many SME companies cannot afford to pay employees' salaries. (So) the government should help the employees by giving cash aid of at least RM1,200 a month to survive until the pandemic ends,” he said.

Mohamad, who also touched on the allocation of RM85.5 million to the Department of Special Affairs (Jasa), said it should be channeled to the people.

He and Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) stressed that the allocation for Jasa under Budget 2021 should be rejected.

Seven MPs participated in the second day of the debate on Budget 2021. The debate session today was started by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (BN-Pekan) who was given 90 minutes as a representative of the government bloc, followed by Lim, Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu Beaufort), Mohamad, Ahmad, M.Kulasegaran (PH-Ipoh Barat) and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (GPS-Hulu Rajang).

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama



