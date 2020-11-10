Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia's Covid-19 R-nought now below 1.0

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The basic reproduction number (R-nought or R0) of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia was now under 1.0, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.



In a press conference, he said that the R0 had been 1.1 before today, but has been lowered by the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).



“Yesterday (November 9), we identified 972 confirmed Covid-19 cases when we predicted 977 new cases. Today, we confirmed 869 new cases where we predicted 975,” he said.



A disease’s R0 must be below 1.0 in order for it to be suppressed.



MORE TO COME