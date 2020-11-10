CMCO, Covid-19 pandemic among issues to be raised in Parliament today

The Dewan Rakyat sitting for this week will last only four hours from 10am to 2 =pm from Monday to Thursday, with a limit of only 80 MPs — 41 government parties and 39 opposition/independent — being allowed to be in the hall at any one time. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in seven states from yesterday are among issues which will be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers, the two matters are contained in the three main questions at the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) session which will commence at 10 am.

Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister to state the rationale for the implementation of CMCO in seven states.

Also seeking clarification is Kelvin Yii Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) who will pose a question to the Education Minister on the rationale for closing schools nationwide including those located in Covid-19 green areas, as well as the postponement of public examinations and plans to help students without internet facilities.

Next is Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam) who is expected to ask the Health Minister about the number of clusters that spread the Covid-19 pandemic, those which are still active and the extent to which these clusters affect the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

As previously stated, this MQT session only requires MPs to read the questions, and the minister will answer in writing on the same day. Both the questions and answers will be published in the portal of the Parliament as soon as possible.

Once the MQT session ends, the focus will shift to the oral question-and-answer session which will see, among others, a question from Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) who seeks an explanation from the Finance Minister on the government’s plans post recovery movement control order (RMCO) to assist the people who lost their source of income due to Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be followed by the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 pertaining to the 2021 Budget.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting for this week will last only four hours from 10am to 2 =pm from Monday to Thursday, with a limit of only 80 MPs — 41 government parties and 39 opposition/independent — being allowed to be in the hall at any one time.

The current sitting of the Dewan Rakyat will take place for 27 days until 15 December. — Bernama