Police: RM1,000 fine for failure to register with MySejahtera app when pumping fuel

A woman holds up a phone displaying the MySejahtera app in Kuala Lumpur May 6, 2020. — Bernama pic IPOH, Nov 9 — It is mandatory to register with the MySejahtera app for Covid-19 contact tracing when filling up using self-service kiosks at petrol stations, the police said.

According to China Press, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said once the people arrived at the petrol station, they are required to register with the MySejahtera app even if they do not enter the station’s convenience store.

“If the people do not register or scan, how will the police trace them if there are Covid-19 cases in the area?” he was quoted as saying.

Mior told the portal that fuel stations were public spaces with heavy human traffic.

He said this made it mandatory for visitors to wear face masks, register for contact tracing, have their temperature scanned and use hand sanitisers.

Mior was asked to comment on a viral voice clip of a man claiming his father was fined RM1,000 for failing to register the MySejahtera app before filling up at a fuel pump despite wearing a face mask.