Video shows one of two crashed helicopters in ‘wingover’ near cyclists (VIDEO)

A screenshot shows the 9M-HCB helicopter performing a wingover near a group of cyclists. — Picture via Instagram/whynot_lonewolf

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The helicopter 9M-HCB that crashed and killed two people today was shown in an old online video performing aerobatic manoeuvres near a group of watching cyclists.

In the June 20 video on Instagram, the helicopter was described as performing a “wingover” after flying close of some trees, said to be at Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat Selangor.

A “wingover” is a combat or aeronautical manoeuvre that involves an aircraft making a steep climb and making an immediate reversal of direction, followed by a short, sharp descent.

The Heli Cabri bearing the 9M-HCB registration appeared to land close to a group of watching cyclists before taking off sharply and skimming the descending hillside.

The person who posted the video described the craft as piloted by a “commander”.

Earlier today, the helicopter bearing the same registration collided mid-air with another with the registration number 9M-HCA while both were on a training flight.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Farouk Esha confirmed that My Heli Club’s captain and chief flying instructor, Commander (Rtd) Mohamed Sabri Baharom and Mohamad Ifwan Rawi died in the crash.