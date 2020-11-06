Budget 2021: Tourism gets boost amid Covid-19, RM50m set for 8,000 aviation industry employees who lost jobs

Malaysia’s tourism industry has been among the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — An allocation of RM50 million has been announced by the government for reskilling and relocation efforts for some 8,000 former employees of the aviation industry retrenched as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, in his Budget 2021 speech, said this was to soften the effect felt by those within the tourism industry which has been among the worst affected by the pandemic.

“The government is aware the tourism sector especially aviation companies are those most badly affected,” he said.

Tengkru Zafrul also announced 500 new job allocations for those from local and Orang Asli communities to function as tour guides in all national parks to spur the local ecotourism industry.

He also announced RM50 million set aside for repairs and maintenance works at all tourist hotspots nationwide to ensure the availability of the venues and its facilities.

