Budget 2021: RM103m set aside to build, upgrade, maintain all sports facilities

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The government will allocate RM103 million to build, upgrade and maintain all sports facilities nationwide, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He said the government would also set aside RM55 million for the development of hockey, rugby, badminton and cycling as well as the development of women athletes, including RM15 million for the development of e-Sports.

The government would also set aside RM19 million to implement the Malaysia National Healthy Agenda, which is aimed at enhancing the practice of healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

He said the government would also set aside RM55 million for the development of hockey, rugby, badminton and cycling as well as the development of women athletes, including RM15 million for the development of e-Sports.

“To assist sports industry operators, RM20 million will be provided as a soft loan under the Tekun sports scheme to ensure the continuity of sports facility operators,” he said during the tabling of Budget 2021 at the Dewan Rakyat today.

In addition, he said, the tax relief limit for lifestyle would be increased from RM2,500 to RM3,000, whereby the additional RM500 is specifically provided for expenditure related to sports, including participating fee for sports competitions.

The scope of relief is also expanded to include subscription of electronic newspapers, he said.

Tengku Zafrul also announced that RM28 million would be allocated for the implementation of the MyFit programme, National Sports Day and Inspire Programme for the disabled (OKU) community.

He also explained that the government would, through the e-Youth Programme, credit a one-off RM50 into the e-wallet accounts of those aged between 18 and 20. With an allocation of RM75 million, this initiative is expected to benefit 1.5 million youths.

He said the government would also provide an incentive of RM1,000 per month for up to three months to private employers for each new graduate who participates in the apprenticeship programme.

In addition, employers can also claim a grant of up to RM4,000 for training programmes for the apprentices. This programme, with an allocation of RM250 million, is expected to benefit up to 50,000 new graduates. — Bernama