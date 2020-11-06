Budget 2021: New excise duty for e-cigs, vapes; tobacco import licence frozen from Jan

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz also said the government will tighten the licence renewal for importing cigarettes by revising the licence terms including introducing an import quota. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The government will be freezing the issuance of import licence for cigarettes and impose an excise duty on electronic, non-electronic cigarette devices and vape liquids beginning January 2021.

In his Budget 2021 speech, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz also said the government will tighten the licence renewal for importing cigarettes by revising the licence terms including introducing an import quota.

“The government will also impose excise duty at a rate of 10 per cent ad valorem on all types of electronic and non-electronic cigarette devices including vape effective January 1, 2021.

“E-cigarettes liquid will also be subjected to excise duty at the rate of RM0.40 per ml,” he said in his speech.

The term “ad valorem” is Latin for “according to value,” which means that it is flexible and depends on the assessed value of an asset, product or service.

