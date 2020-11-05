PM gives Sarawak approval to upgrade Covid-19 screening facilities

Sarawak will present its Covid-19 preparedness plan at the NSC meeting today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Nov 5 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin has given the nod to the Sarawak government’s proposal to upgrade its Covid-19 screening facilities statewide as the state continues to record new cases daily.

“I agree with the proposal because the screening facilities currently are not able to cater for the rising number of samples.

“We must get ready, in term of manpower and facilities, for the possibility of a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases,” he said on his Facebook page last night after chairing a special National Security Council (NSC) meeting in Putrajaya.

Muhyiddin pointed out that Sarawak will present its Covid-19 preparedness plan at the NSC meeting today.

“I will ensure that all proposals to improve our work flow and preparedness in managing Covid-19 in our country will be given due to consideration,” he said.

Sarawak has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases recently, with the emergence of several new clusters.

Yesterday, the state disaster management committee reported nine new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 936. The number of fatalities remains at 19.

There are six active clusters in Sarawak with the Green Hill Cluster now the biggest with 63 cases as of yesterday. — Borneo Post