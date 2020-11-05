Only 80 MPs allowed in Dewan Rakyat for Budget 2021 tabling tomorrow

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Only 80 out of 222 MPs will be allowed into the Dewan Rakyat for the tabling of Budget 2021 tomorrow, Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon announced today.

However, he said all MPs will be allowed inside the House to take part in the divisional voting and that a bell will be rung at several intervals beforehand to alert them of this.

“During this process all MPs are allowed to be in the Dewan,” Rashid said.

He said the 80-MP cap will remain for future sittings this session, from November 9 to December 15, following the recent surges in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

“The allocation will be 41 MPs from the government and 39 from the Opposition and Independent blocs,” Rashid said before Question Time this morning.

He added that the MPs allowed inside the House will be chosen by their respective parties.

Those chosen will be issued a special card for their attendance.

Rashid said the special attendance cards will be distributed by the Dewan Rakyat secretary.

He added that Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan is in charge of the special attendance cards for the government lawmakers, while Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul is in charge of the cards for the Opposition bloc and independents.

Rashid said MPs who have not been issued a special card can record their attendance at Door 3 of the main block of the Parliament building and at the main entrance to the Parliamentarians and Administration Block.

Parliament’s sergeant-at-arms will be stationed at both entrances to record the MPs’ attendance.



