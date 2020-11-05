Ismail Sabri: No cross-borders travel from EMCO, CMCO areas to ‘balik kampung’ for Deepavali

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says those under MCO areas will not be permitted to cross borders during the Deepavali celebration next Saturday, November 14. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — Malaysians under the movement control order (MCO) areas will not be permitted to cross borders during the Deepavali celebration next Saturday, November 14, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He said this was part of the standard operating procedures (SOP) developed by the National Security Council (NSC) for the festive period, which would usually see the public return to their respective villages or hometowns.

“Those living in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) or the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will not be allowed to cross sub-district, district, and state borders to return to their hometowns,” Ismail said during his daily press briefing.

MORE TO COME