Cops bust syabu processing lab in oil palm plantation

The raid conducted by the Bukit Aman Narcotics CID (NCID) team at the plantation led to the detention of six men, including a Myanmar, along with the seizure of syabu worth an estimated RM1.6 million. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAPAH, Nov 5 ― The police successfully took down a suspected syabu drug processing syndicate that set up a mini drug lab in an oil palm plantation in Chenderiang yesterday.

The 9.15 am raid conducted by the Bukit Aman Narcotics CID (NCID) team at the plantation led to the detention of six men, including a Myanmar, along with the seizure of syabu worth an estimated RM1.6 million.

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Razarudin Husain said the police also detained four local men in a separate raid in Kuala Lumpur, Seri Kembangan and Shah Alam, Selangor at the same time.

“Besides 37.2 kilogrammes of syabu, the police also seized seven cars, a motorcycle, three watches, jewellery and cash totalling RM115,490,” he said at a media conference today.

He said initial investigations revealed that the drug lab began operations in May and the processed drug was sold around the Klang Valley, adding that they were trying to locate the owner of the plantation used for drug processing to help with further investigations.

He said two of the suspects had previous criminal records while one suspect tested positive for marijuana.

“The suspects, aged between 17 to 45, have been remanded for seven days beginning today to help investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and action will also be taken under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture of Property) 1988,” he added. ― Bernama