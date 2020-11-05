Budget 2021: Survey shows 68pc Malaysians want MPs to heed Agong’s advice

The survey showed that Malaysians in general wanted the status quo in the federal government given the current third wave of Covid-19 pandemic which has hit Malaysia hard. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — A recent survey found that 68 per cent of Malaysians agreed that Parliament should heed the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and pass Budget 2021, a think tank said today.

Institute of Strategic Analysis and Policy Research (INSAP) deputy chairman Jacob Lee said, in contrast, 24 per cent of respondents disagreed with the remaining 8 per cent being neutral.

In addition, 54 per cent of respondents disagreed that it was the right time to change the government and 49 per cent disagreed that a new government would be more stable should Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resign.

“Malaysian MPs should not rock the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government now because the Covid-19 pandemic makes it not the right time for Malaysia to change government.

“The survey showed that Malaysians in general wanted the status quo in the federal government given the current third wave of Covid-19 pandemic which has hit Malaysia hard,” he said.

The above were the key findings of a two-day public opinion poll titled “Does Malaysia Need a New Government” which drew 696 respondents from various ethnic groups in Malaysia.

In terms of age groups, 80 per cent of respondents between 18 and 30 years old agreed that all MPs should heed the King’s advice with those between 31 and 40 years old at 67 per cent, 41 to 50 years old at 60 per cent, 51 to 60 years old at 59 per cent as well as those above 60 at 42 per cent.

“What the data shows is that younger Malaysians recognise the dangers of more job losses if te Budget 2021 fails to pass.

“Youths understand the economic impact of Budget 2021 failing to pass on the economy which impacts employment opportunities,” Lee added.

In terms of political stability, 64 per cent of those in the age groups of 18 to 30 and 31 to 40 respectively disagreed that this is the right time for Malaysia to change government compared to 55 per cent among those in the age groups of 41 to 50 and 51 to 60 age groups with only 35 per cent of those above 60 disagreeing.

The survey also found that only 32 per cent of those above 60 agreed that if Muhyiddin resigns, the new Malaysian government could be more stable, compared to 58 per cent for those between 18 and 30 years old and 56 per cent for those between 31 and 40 and 51 and 60 respectively.

On the possible reimposition of the movement control order (MCO) to contain the spread of Covid-19 similar to the one enforced in March, 51 per cent of those from the 18-to-30-year-old group support such a move even if the economy worsens followed by 57 per cent in the 31-to-40-year-old group and 52 per cent in the 41-to-50-year-old group.

Underscoring this, only 44 per cent from the 51 to 60 years old and 43 per cent of those above voiced their agreement to the imposition of the MCO.

“The lower support rate among the more mature Malaysians and senior citizens reflect their desire for balance between social freedoms versus national economic health.

“The older generations understand that any national economic push to collapse will have an astronomical impact on social stability in the country,” Lee said.