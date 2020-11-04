Bukit Kiara Federal Park finally gazetted as green lung, says Segambut MP

DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh says a significant part of Bukit Kiara Federal Park has been officially gazetted as a green lung. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A significant part of Bukit Kiara Federal Park has been officially gazetted as a green lung, DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said today.

While the decision had been made by the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cabinet, the official gazettement was recently issued for 274.3 acres of the park.

“When YB Lim Lip Eng was the Segambut MP, he fought for Bukit Kiara to be gazetted, but the Barisan Nasional administration then did not do it.

“So after we won, we did a lot of after we won, we did a lot of consultation with several stakeholders including the Taman Tun Dr Ismail residents and had through many meetings and letters I wrote to the government and government agencies to push this through,” said Yeoh during a press conference held at the Parliament building here.

Recalling what was decided in 2019 by the PH Cabinet, Yeoh said the issuance of the gazettement is a victory for Segambut voters and all Kuala Lumpur communities.

She added that, with 274.3 acres of the federal park gazetted, it means that there will be laws to secure the park from land grab attempts and indiscriminate development.

“I’d like to thank the former Segambut MP, Lim Lip Eng, for fighting for this and the former FT minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

“Although there are existing leases, we tried to negotiate with the lease owners but we couldn’t find an agreement so we went ahead to gazette 274.3 acres first.

“Looking back, we are very grateful that we managed to get all of this done, because after that the Sheraton Move happened,” she added.

She however said the gazettement of the Bukit Kiara Federal Park should not be confused with Taman Rimba Kiara (TRK) as they are two different locations with the latter’s case still in court.

As previously reported, the former federal territories minister had announced the gazettement of 274.3 acres of Bukit Kiara in December 2019; however, this gazettement excludes existing leases in the area.