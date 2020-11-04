Fifty-four dogs dead, many more missing from Seremban shelter after flood

A shelter run by Furrykids Safehaven reported that 54 of the 1,800 dogs at the shelter were dead with many more missing after floods in Seremban November 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The pitiful sight of dogs that had drowned and surviving ones taking refuge on the roof or standing in knee-deep waters greeted the staff of a dog shelter in Mambau, Seremban at dawn today after the flood waters had receded.

As at 3pm today, the shelter, run by Furrykids Safehaven, reported that 54 of the 1,800 canines there were dead with many more missing.

Sathiavany Madhavan, the association’s secretary, said water began rising at the shelter at 3.30am following a heavy downpour since midnight.

The downpour caused flash floods in 11 areas in Seremban early today, affecting at least 450 residents whose houses were inundated by floodwaters.

“Earlier today, our worker who stays at the shelter informed us that it was getting flooded and the water level had risen well above four feet within 30 minutes.

“So we ordered him and our six other staff to release the dogs from cages as we did not have enough staff to carry the cages to safety,” she told Bernama.

Sathiavany said many of the dogs managed to climb the roof of the shelter and waited there but many others panicked and were swept away by the swift-flowing waters.

“Fifty-four dogs were confirmed dead so far and many more are believed to have been swept away into a nearby river,” she said, adding that dog feed and the workers quarters at the shelter were badly damaged.

Sathiavany said they hope to keep the remaining dogs at the shelter for at least two weeks before moving to another location.

“We were raising funds with a target of RM350,000 to build a complete shelter at another rented location in Kuala Sawah, Seremban which is currently under construction,

“However, because of this incident, we have requested for the contractor to expedite work so that at least the dogs can be moved there first. Now we fear that the cost has shot up by another RM100,000,” she said, adding that only RM240,000 has been raised so far.

She appealed for donations for the building fund and also for immediate relief operations.

Donations can be sent to PERSATUAN HAIWAN TERBIAR FURRYKIDS SAFEHAVEN via CIMB Bank account number 8603905676/8009081090 or Sathiavany at +60126012030. — Bernama