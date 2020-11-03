Sarawak minister: State election an internal affair, no need for non-Sarawakian campaigners

Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah says restricting non-Sarawakian election campaigners from entering the state during the election period will help reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Nov 3 ― The state election is very much an internal affair and does not require the presence of campaigners from outside Sarawak, says Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said restricting non-Sarawakian election campaigners from entering the state during the election period would help reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

“Inter-state travel should be a strong ‘no’. One reason is to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the other reason is that this is the Sarawak state election ― very much an internal affair.

“So there is no need for campaigners especially from Red Zones (to come to Sarawak),” she said when contacted Sunday.

Fatimah was commenting on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent remarks about the Batu Sapi by-election in Sabah and the Sarawak state election that could not be avoided, unless a state of emergency was declared.

Fatimah said even though the state election was inevitable, everyone involved should play their part by adhering to the new norms to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

She added that the relevant authorities must learn from the recent snap election in Sabah and see to it that enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP) would be put in place to ensure the safety of Sarawakians during the polls.

“The EC (Election Commission), National Security Council and SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) have to work very closely to come up with enhanced SOP so that the election can proceed smoothly and, very importantly, in strict compliance with the enhanced SOP to contain the spread of Covid-19; hence ensuring the people’s safety,” she said.

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve on June 7 next year, and the EC will have 60 days from the date of dissolution to hold the state election. ― Borneo Post