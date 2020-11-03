Health Ministry mulls CMCO for Covid-19 orange zones

Dr Noor Hisham said that the ministry was looking at tightening the CMCO SOPs. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said the Health Ministry may propose conditional movement control orders (CMCO) to be implemented in Covid-19 orange zones in the country.

He said this could help prevent Covid-19 from spreading further. Orange zones are districts with 21 to 40 active cases.

“Perhaps we should be more proactive and consider CMCO before every district becomes a red zone.

“Orange zones can act as an alert where we take proactive action,” he said during a press conference today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that the ministry was looking at tightening the CMCO SOPs, in which the economic sector would still be allowed to operate but other sectors may be imposed with stricter regulations.

“This will help reduce people’s movement in more populated areas,” he said.

He once again reminded the public to stay home and follow all the SOPs that have been set in order to break the chain of infections.

Yesterday Senior Minister for Security Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the National Security Council would be making recommendations to the government to address the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley.

Ismail said there was still room to impose further restrictions on the economic sector without fully shutting it down, suggesting that the operating hours for businesses be amended.