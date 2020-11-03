Eighty residents of Kampung Batu 10 Skudai evacuated due to flood

JOHOR BARU, Nov 3 ― Eighty residents of Kampung Batu 10, Skudai here, were forced to evacuate yesterday evening when flood water entered their homes following a few hours of heavy rain.

Skudai Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Mohd Riduan Akhyar said the affected residents were evacuated to a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu 10, Skudai.

Also involved in the rescue operation were the police, Social Welfare Department, Civil Defence Force and the Health Ministry, he said in a statement today.

He said the flood victims comprised 44 adults, 35 children and a person with disability. ― Bernama