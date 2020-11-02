Sungai Gong pollution: Two company directors to be charged tomorrow

In early September, pollution in Sungai Gong caused unscheduled water supply disruption which affected 1.2 million accounts with about five million consumers in seven regions in the Klang Valley. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Two company directors will be charged at the Selayang Sessions Court tomorrow in connection with the Sungai Gong pollution case.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said they would be charged under Section 430 of the Penal Code for committing mischief that led to the disruption of water supply.

He said six employees comprising two locals and four foreigners aged between 25 and 66 would be testifying for the prosecution.

“Both directors, aged 31 and 61, will also face an additional charge under Section 25 (3) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. The investigation paper for the case had been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chamber yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

He said this would be the second case to be brought to court for water pollution offences since the Selangor CID was given the responsibility to investigate the issue in September.

In early September, pollution in Sungai Gong caused unscheduled water supply disruption which affected 1.2 million accounts with about five million consumers in seven regions in the Klang Valley.

The authorities identified a premise as the source of contamination which caused the operation of four water treatment plants in Selangor River to be suspended.

The unscheduled water supply disruption was not the first to affect residents in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur as the same problem occurred before the Movement Control Order was enforced early this year. — Bernama