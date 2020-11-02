MB: Kelantan wants five main development projects to continue under Budget 2021

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah speaks at the Al-Azhar Alumni Regional Meet 2015 at Grand Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, December 17, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Nov 2 — Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah hoped that the allocation for five major projects for the state’s development will be included in the Budget 2021 to be tabled in parliament this Friday.

He said the projects are the Phase 3 East Coast Expressway (LPT3), expansion and upgrading of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, Pasir Puteh-Machang-Jeli road, Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Expressway and the Palekbang-Kota Bharu bridge.

“Considering that the five projects have been announced by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali last year, it is the state government’s hope that the projects will not be shelved,” he added.

He told reporters after visiting an exhibition on Three Decades of the State’s Development with Islam at the State Museum here today.

In March last year, Mohamed Azmin, when he was Economic Affairs Minister during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, announced an additional RM200 million allocation for development in Kelantan, bringing the total allocation for the state to RM1.4 billion.

Mohd Amar also hoped that the 2021 Budget would also focus on the fight against Covid-19 and efforts to restore the country’s economy. — Bernama