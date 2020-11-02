Ismail Sabri: Govt to consider tighter CMCO rules for Klang Valley

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya October 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The government is looking to add new regulations in the conditional movement control order (CMCO), especially in yellow zone areas in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the National Security Council (NSC) is scheduled to table several amendments to curb the Covid-19 surge as all three locations still have red zones and active cases.

“Tomorrow NSC will table suggestions on what needs to be done. In Selangor and Wilayah (Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya), we did not close the economic sector.

“If we did so, then the people would be affected.

“At the same time, we want to protect the people health-wise, that is why tomorrow NSC will table their plans perhaps by tightening (the rules) but not close businesses,” he said during a press conference today.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have been placed under CMCO since October 14.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 1,240 active Covid-19 cases in the area with Selangor recording 129 new cases today, Kuala Lumpur (20 cases) and Putrajaya (6 cases).

A new cluster was also announced by MOH in Putrajaya today.