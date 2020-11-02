Ex-Umno man Lokman Adam arrested for criminal intimidation

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur February 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has claimed he is under police investigation for alleged criminal intimidation.

In a brief post on his Facebook page last night, Lokman said he had been arrested by federal police and asked for his lawyer to see him at Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigations Unit.

“I have been detained under Section 506,’’ he said.

Section 506 of the Penal Code deals with criminal intimidation and is punishable with a jail term up to two years, a fine, or both.

However, the jail term can be increased up to seven years if the threat is to cause death or grievous hurt, or the destruction of any property by fire, or an offence punishable with death or imprisonment, or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, or to impute unchastity to a woman.

In an earlier video on his Facebook page, Lokman claimed he was being approached by police officers in his restaurant during the broadcast discussing the upcoming Budget 2021.

“Tonight I am approached by several police officers, I do not know what they want. I think it’s enough for tonight, I don’t want them to wait any longer,’’ he said shortly before ending the Facebook video streaming at that time.

At the time of writing, the police have yet to issue a statement on Lokman’s arrest and the subsequent details of their investigations.