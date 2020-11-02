Bill to amend Occupational Safety and Health Act tabled for first reading

Human Resources Minister Datuk M. Saravanan is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Amendments to the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act 1994 which, among others, aims at extending the application of the law to all workplaces, has been tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The OSH (Amendment) Bill 2020 was tabled by Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

The amendments also to increase penalties on employers who fail to ensure the safety, health and welfare of employees at the workplace.

Among the proposed amendments is an increased penalty from RM50,000 to RM500,000 under Section 19, for offences including the failure of employers to formulate safety and health policies.

Amendment under Section 23 of the bill will see an increase in penalty, from RM20,000 to RM200,000, for those who violate the provisions of Sections 21 and 22 related to the manufacturer’s duty on plant and materials at workplace.

Meanwhile, Saravanan also tabled the Factories and Machinery (Repeal) Bill 2020 for the first reading.

He said the second reading of the two bills scheduled to take place during the current sitting.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama