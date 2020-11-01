Johor police find Perodua Myvi that fled after causing cop’s death in car chase

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the Perodua Myvi was found abandoned at the side of the road at Kampung Baru Pandan, Johor Jaya almost seven kilometres away from the accident site. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 1 — The Perodua Myvi car believed to be used by two men who fled from police personnel of a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) and caused the death of one of them in an accident at Jalan Kangkar Tebrau/Jalan Tun Teja this morning has been located.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the purple-coloured car was found abandoned at the side of the road at Kampung Baru Pandan, Johor Jaya here at around 11.30am, almost seven kilometres away from the accident site.

“We (the police) are in the midst of tracking down the suspects. It is understood that the car was rented by a woman, and we are certain that we will be able to identify the suspects involved soon,” he told reporters after paying his last respects to Constable Nicholester Dadup Unggat, who died in the accident, at Bandar Dato’ Onn police station today.

Ayob Khan said police investigations also found several drug paraphernalia in the Perodua Myvi and based on the find, they believe the suspects are involved in drug abuse or drug distribution, which led them to flee from the police.

According to him, the police also believe that the suspects are still in the state.

“No matter where they run, we will be able to track them down. The car when found, only had scruff marks,” he said, adding that the police were checking whether the car had summons issued against it.

On the suggestion to promote the late Nicholester who was stationed at Bandar Dato’ Onn police station since early this year, Ayob Khan said it would be discussed with Bukit Aman for further action as the deceased died while on duty.

A brief ceremony honouring the deceased was held at Bandar Dato’ Onn police station and was led by Ayob Khan, who paid his last respects, followed by Johor Police deputy chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin and other senior officers. The sister of the deceased, Elizcavelynicy Unci Unggat, 23, and other family members were also in attendance.

The remains of the late Nicholester will be brought back to his hometown in Sibu, Sarawak to be laid to rest.

In the 5am incident, Nicholester died after suffering severe head injuries while his partner, who was driving the MPV, Lance Corporal Mohammad Fadhirul Musa, 32, was severely injured and is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Sultan Ismail Hospital.

During the incident, both policemen were chasing a Perodua Myvi after it ignored their orders to stop. The MPV then grazed the Myvi and flipped over before collided with a Perodua Aruz. — Bernama