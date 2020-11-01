EPF to reopen Sabah branches on Nov 2

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will allow appointments for selected services at its branches across Sabah, beginning tomorrow from 9am to 2pm on weekdays.

This, however, is with the exception of the EPF Tawau branch, which will only reopen on November 4, the retirement fund said in a statement today.

“The EPF is taking a very cautious stand with regards to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases around the country.

“While we understand the limitation of available services may pose some inconvenience to the public, we remain focused on prioritising the health and safety of our members and employees from different locations who visit our counters and offices every day,” it said.

Despite the continued rise in Covid-19 cases, the EPF said its decision to allow selected services at these branches was to assist members who require access to their savings.

In an effort to ensure the safety and health of its members, employees and staff, the EPF will continue implementing several measures, among others, member visits could only be made by appointments via the Janji Temu Online facility within the EPF website www.kwsp.gov.my/janjitemu.

Appointments at Sabah branches will only offer services for withdrawals for age 50/55/60 years and thumbprint verification for e-Pengeluaran.

The EPF said all members must go through a temperature screening and check in via MySejahtera prior to entering its premises and follow the EPF physical distancing measures during their entire visit. — Bernama