Muhyiddin: Helping those affected by Covid-19 my priority, not politics

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech during a meet-and-greet event at a restaurant in Pagoh October 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Oct 30 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says his administration now prefers to focus on efforts to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic rather than talk politics.

The prime minister said the main focus now was on how to contain the spread of the virus as well as to ensure the country’s economic recovery.

“If I touch on politics (now), the people will be upset with me... the people are struggling as a result of Covid-19.

“People are suffering (but) the politics have not stopped... (such as) who will be the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, the division chief... the people are disgusted,” he said when addressing a gathering of community leaders in the Pagoh parliamentary constituency held at the Pagoh Sports Complex here today.

The Pagoh MP, whose involvement in politics spans almost 40 years, said he preferred not to talk politics for now, and instead urged all community leaders regardless of their political affiliation to work together to fight Covid-19.

“And that is why I avoid issuing (political) statements. It’s not like I do not know (what’s going on), I have been in politics for almost 40 years. We can talk politics, but what is the point of that when the people are struggling without food, without jobs.

“If the Prime Minister’s job is to only look after politicians’ interests, the people will be in tears... they will struggle.. lack of food, no income, being terminated from their jobs while businesses will also suffer without customers,” he said.

In this regard, the Gambir assemblyman agreed with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree to avoid unhealthy politics and instead focus on helping the people.

“What is the aim of politics if it is not to bring about benefits to the people?” he said. — Bernama